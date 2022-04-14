Akbaruddin Owaisi acquittal: BJP accuses TRS government of diluting case

Hyderabad: Alleging that the State government had deliberately diluted the case against the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for hate speech at Nirmal, the Telangana BJP on Wednesday demanded the government to file an appeal in the High Court.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the verdict on the hate speech had once again proved the politics of collusion by TRS, MIM and Congress parties, and the people of the State should teach a lesson to these parties.

Sanjay said that the court striking down the case registered against Owaisi was shocking. "Entire world has seen the comments of Akbaruddin Owaisi who said if given 15 minutes time, he would kill all the Hindus. But still, he was let off, which is surprising. We are not finding fault with the verdict of the court. We cannot cast aspersions against the court because the court needs evidence. However, the State government deliberately did not submit the evidence. This shows the TRS and MIM are colluded," said Sanjay.

The Telangana BJP president said that the MIM has the habit of aligning with the party in power. The Congress government in 2009 also colluded with MIM and diluted the case. The court had struck down the case against Akbaruddin in the issue of insulting Hindu gods in 2012 in Nizamabad on the benefit of doubt. If the government has any commitment, it should file an appeal in the High Court, he demanded.