Alai Balai inspires all

Hyderabad: Setting aside their political and ideological differences, leaders of different parties and eminent personalities from various walks of life came together at the annual Dasara fete 'Alai Balai' in the city on Thursday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has been hosting the event for the last 17 years. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, Megastar K Chiranjeevi and 'Maha Sahasravadhani' Garikipati Narsimha Rao attended the celebrations at the Exhibition Grounds. Arif Mohammad Khan said the people should draw inspiration from the cultural ethos of the country to remain united for the well-being of all. He said the name Alai Balai itself reflects a beautiful tradition and asked the Megastar in a lighter vein whether any film was made on Alai Balai.

The Kerala Governor said it reminds him of Maryada Purushottam Ram. Explaining, he said he referred it to a dialogue between Lord Rama and sage Ashtravakra wherein Rama had said that he would sacrifice everything even his family for the well-being of the people.

That shows we should live not only for ourselves but for society, he added.

There could be ideological differences but at heart all should be one. He said the main concept of Alai Balai was to unite all hearts.

Chiranjeevi said the spirit of people coming together builds bonds of human relations and said adopting the spirit would make a difference in everyone's life.

Kishan Reddy expressed concern over the growing divide among the people in society and political landscape in two Telugu states. He stressed the need to emulate the spirit of togetherness despite having differences. Union Minister of State Bhagawanth Khuba lauded the spirit of Alai-Balai and the need to draw inspiration from it.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao said the spirit of Alai Balai reflects the spirit of Ramanuja, Basava and Narayana Guru and it should be turned into a philosophy to be spread.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the objective of the programme which was to bring together the people of two Telugu states and work unitedly for the prosperity, peace and development of all. He said it may not be possible to solve any issues with a political mind. But that same could be resolved with the meeting of hearts.

The event was marked by showcasing the Telangana culture of Bonalu, Bathukamma, Gangireddulu, Dappulu, Peerlu and many other events and special 'Dussehra Lunch' where Telangana cuisine was served. Two teams from Punjab and Haryana also took part in the event.