Alert issued to Music catchment area people amid heavy rain forecast and floods

Hyderabad experienced severe rainfall on Thursday, resulting in widespread flooding across the city and surrounding areas. The downpour, which began in the evening and continued until midnight, led to significant water accumulation, particularly in low-lying regions where many homes were inundated.

The relentless rain caused extensive traffic congestion on major roads, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents. In light of the heavy rainfall, authorities have reported a substantial rise in the water levels of Himayat Sagar Reservoir, prompting the decision to open its gates. Water will be released into the downstream Musi River. In response, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have issued warnings to residents in the Musi catchment area, advising them to seek assistance by calling 040-21111111.

Rainfall totals across the twin cities were significant, with the highest recorded amounts including:

- Gachibowli: 12.5 cm

- Khajaguda: 12 cm

- Essar Nagar: 11 cm

- Khairatabad: 11 cm

- Srinagar Colony: 11.1 cm

- Saroornagar: 10 cm

- Yusufguda: 10.4 cm

- Uppal: 10 cm

- LB Nagar: 9.3 cm

- Banjara Hills: 9 cm

- Nagole: 8.8 cm

- Golconda: 7.9 cm

- Borabanda: 7.5 cm

Residents are urged to remain vigilant as flooding conditions persist in several areas following the extreme weather.