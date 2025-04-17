Alert staff avert big tragedy at govt school

Adilabad: A tragedy was averted at a government school in Adilabad district after alert staff discovered pesticide sprayed on utensils used for the midday meal and in the drinking water, police said on Wednesday.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place at the government primary school in Dharmapuri village, Ichoda mandal, they added. A mentally unstable individual, driven by anger towards his family, attempted to poison the students of the village. The staff noticed a pesticide smell in the kitchen and found a pesticide container on the school premises. They informed the local police immediately. The staff ensured that students did not go near the drinking water.

Traces of pesticide were found on cooking utensils and in the drinking water tank. The staff and villagers acted promptly to prevent any harm.

Suspect arrested

The school was closed for two days (Sunday and Monday). During this time, the kitchen lock was broken, and utensils used for midday meals were found with a white liquid and a chemical smell. The school teacher and villagers identified it as pesticide and filed a complaint with the police.

The police arrested the suspect, Soyam Kishtu, from Gond Guda under Dharampuri Gram Panchayat. During interrogation, Kishtu admitted to bringing pesticide from his brother’s house in Nirmal and breaking into the school kitchen to carry out the act.

He confessed that family disputes and mental distress drove him to this action. SP Akhil Mahajan confirmed the arrest.

Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh visited the site and initiated an investigation.