All chip in for gold plating of Gopuram of Yadadri temple

Yadadri: CM KCR's call for donations for gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri main temple is getting good response from all quarters.



Donations are pouring in from common man to elite and industrialists as per their capacity. Some are giving donations in the form of gold, while others are giving in the form of cash, cheques and digital payments. So far, as much as 2 .10 kg gold and Rs 12 crores cash, cheques and other forms of payments have been received by the temple authorities.

As per the official information, even one rupee cash donations have also been made by devotees to temple special accounts through digital payments like Phonepe and Googlepay. As per the official information, big donors includes Minister Malla Reddy who gave Rs 3.50 crore , Veerabadra Minerals Private Limited Rs 50 lakh , Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender Rs 50 Lakhs , Hetro Drugs and Hetro Labs Rs 50 lakh each , Honour Labs Rs 50 Lakh , Bandi Pardha Saradhi 50 lakhs, Dinakonda Damoder Rao Rs 50 lakhs, Srinivas and Co 50 lakh , Vanaja Devi 50 lakhs , V Ramaraju Rs 50 ,01, 116,JSR Group Sun City Pavan Kumar Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy donated 2 kg gold and Minister Satyavathi Rathode gave 10 tolas in the name of Niluvu Dopidi during her visit to Yadadri. As per the estimation, as much as 120 kg of pure gold is needed for gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri main temple.

According to temple authorities, donors can give in cash or cheque personally at the temple office and can send the cheques and DDs in favour of EO , SLNSD , YGT or send donations through NEFT , RTGS or UPI to the bank account number 6814884695, Indian Bank branch Yadagirigutta.

The temple official informed that for any details with regard to donations to Vimana Gopuram one can contact on phone numbers 8333994019 / 25.