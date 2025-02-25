All efforts on to rescue trapped workers: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Despite the availability of multiple rescue teams, progress inside the tunnel remains slow due to challenging conditions, causing significant concern for both the government and the families of those trapped in the SLBC tunnel.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy has been co-ordinating and monitoring the rescue operations, as Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao had to join the Chief Minister in the election campaign for MLC polls on Mon-day.

Komati Reddy stated that the efforts were facing hurdles due to increas-ing water seepage.

While water is being continuously drained, the persis-tent seepage is mixed with slush, further complicating the situation.

The minister explained that five gas-cutting machines are being used to clear the debris from the collapsed generator.

However, the increased water ingress has also damaged the conveyor belt, requiring urgent re-pairs. Restoration efforts for the belt are being carried out on a war foot-ing. Minister Venkat Reddy revealed that he had considered entering the tunnel himself but was advised against it by police and rescue officials, as conditions were too hazardous. Even rescue teams equipped with sniffer dogs have been unable to enter the tunnel safely.

A high-level review meeting was convened at the project site, attended by Disaster Management Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Ku-mar, District Collector Badawat Santosh, local MLA Dr Vamsi Krishna, HY-DRA Commissioner Ranganath, and senior officials from the Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, MoRTH, Navayuga, SCCL, and the contracting agency. The minister said all possible efforts are being made to rescue those trapped in the tunnel. There is still hope, as a mobile phone belonging to one of the trapped workers rang, and its signal has been used to help identify their possible location.