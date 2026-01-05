All Home Guard Officers Should Enroll in Insurance Coverage Plan

Nagarkurnool: District Superintendent of Police Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil has advised all Home Guard officers working in Nagar Kurnool district to enroll in the insurance coverage plan offered by Axis Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that Home Guard officers should maintain an account with Axis Bank and avail themselves of the health insurance coverage plan provided by the bank. Under this plan, by paying an annual premium of ₹11,000, insurance coverage will be extended to the Home Guard officer, his spouse, and two children.

He further explained that in case of any unforeseen incident or accidental death involving the Home Guard officer or his children, insurance coverage up to ₹33 lakh will be provided. Therefore, all Home Guard personnel were urged to make use of this beneficial scheme.

The District SP also mentioned that so far, four Home Guard officers have already enrolled in the health insurance plan. On this occasion, he distributed insurance bond documents to them and appreciated their initiative.

Axis Bank Manager G. Anil Kumar, MTO RI, Home Guard In-charge Raghava Rao, RSI Gouse Pasha, AR Head Constable Venkata Narayana, along with Home Guard staff, were present at the event.