All India Ambedkar Youth Association Demands Protection and Reclamation of Government and Assigned Lands in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: All India Ambedkar Youth Association Submits Representation to Aiza Mandal Senior Assistant Kiran

Jogulamba Gadwal District President, Macherla Prakash, Leads Initiative along with S .Raju.

The All India Ambedkar Youth Association submitted a representation at the Aiza Mandal Tahsildar Office to Senior Assistant Kiran, demanding the protection and reclamation of government and assigned lands. The organization called for strict legal action against individuals who have illegally obtained ownership records (ORCs) for these lands.

Addressing the issue, the association leaders emphasized that thousands of acres of government and assigned lands in Aiza Mandal and across the district are being misused. They urged for a comprehensive audit of these lands to identify illegal occupants and reclaim encroached properties.

They highlighted the plight of 459 acres of assigned lands meant for Dalits, which have been fraudulently sold and transferred to others. The leaders demanded that such lands be returned to the original beneficiaries and action be taken against those who illegally obtained titles or profited by selling these lands as plots.

The association raised concerns over influential landlords and individuals with money and power who have been involved in land grabbing and illegal encroachments. They stressed the need for a village-by-village survey to identify all government and assigned lands and prevent further misuse.

Key Demands:

1. Conduct a thorough audit of government and assigned lands across the district.

2. Take legal action under the Prevention of Land Grabbing Act (POPI) against individuals who illegally acquired ORCs.

3. Install signage boards on all government and assigned lands to ensure transparency.

4. Publish details of government and assigned lands in village panchayat and municipal office notice boards.

5. Protect government and assigned lands from open plotting and illegal registrations.

6. Include assigned lands in the 22-A register to prevent unauthorized registrations.

The association reiterated that protecting government and assigned lands is critical to ensuring justice for marginalized communities and preventing exploitation by powerful individuals.

Participants: Ambedkar Youth Association leaders Avinash, Naresh, David, Suresh, Samuel, and others actively participated in the program.