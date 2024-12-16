  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

All India Craft Mela 2024 begins at Shilparamam

All India Craft Mela 2024 begins at Shilparamam
x
Highlights

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, inaugurated the 15-day All India Crafts Mela-2024 at Shilparamam, Madhapur, on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, inaugurated the 15-day All India Crafts Mela-2024 at Shilparamam, Madhapur, on Thursday. A wide collection of handloom and craft products from across Telangana are displayed for sale at the exhibition.

According to officials, besides the variety of craft items in handlooms, handicrafts, woodcarving, terracotta, blue pottery, cane, bamboo, and jute products that will be presented with live demonstrations there will also be a variety of cultural programmes organised daily in the evenings.

Around 100 stalls were set up, and it was sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles, 31 stalls by the National Jute Board, and 300-plus stalls on the premises. Apart from this, classical artists will be coming from Austin, Dubai, Richmond, Atlanta, and so on to perform in this mela, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick