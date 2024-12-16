All India Craft Mela 2024 begins at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, inaugurated the 15-day All India Crafts Mela-2024 at Shilparamam, Madhapur, on Thursday. A wide collection of handloom and craft products from across Telangana are displayed for sale at the exhibition.

According to officials, besides the variety of craft items in handlooms, handicrafts, woodcarving, terracotta, blue pottery, cane, bamboo, and jute products that will be presented with live demonstrations there will also be a variety of cultural programmes organised daily in the evenings.

Around 100 stalls were set up, and it was sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles, 31 stalls by the National Jute Board, and 300-plus stalls on the premises. Apart from this, classical artists will be coming from Austin, Dubai, Richmond, Atlanta, and so on to perform in this mela, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.