All-Party Committee Leaders Visit Durga Nagar School in Ieeza Municipality, Highlight Severe Issues

Gadwal: Leaders of the All-Party Committee visited Durga Nagar School in Ieeza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district today, where they observed several concerning issues. The school has only four teachers for 128 students, with just two classrooms for five grades. The leaders expressed shock at the lack of adequate facilities, noting that such deficiencies are driving students away from education.

The school is severely lacking in basic amenities, with no proper restrooms for both teachers and students. The situation is particularly dire for students from grades one to five, who are forced to study in combined classrooms due to the shortage of space. The leaders were dismayed to find that students are being taught in cramped conditions, with different grades combined in a single room.

Additionally, the classroom built for the school kitchen is filled with cement dust, where students are forced to sit and study, which the leaders found alarming. The school premises are littered with stones, debris, and other waste, posing a serious risk to students, as snakes could easily enter the area. Teachers working at the school raised concerns about the safety of the children.

A restroom was constructed right next to the classroom at the front of the school, but students are unable to use it, which they find frustrating. When the leaders contacted the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) about these issues, they were informed that an inspection would be conducted the next day. The Assistant Engineer (AE) responsible for the restroom's planning explained that it had to be built next to the classroom due to a lack of space.

The school’s restrooms are being used to store firewood and cooking supplies, which further adds to the list of concerns. The leaders of the All-Party Committee expressed deep disappointment over these conditions and urged the District Education Officer to visit Durga Nagar School. They demanded that the necessary number of classrooms be provided, along with proper restrooms, clean water facilities, and a playground for the students.

Participants in this visit included All-Party Committee leaders Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu, Morugu Veeresh, Chakali Anjaneyulu, MRPS Anjaneyulu, Nandyala Srinivasulu, Ashwa Mareppa, and others.