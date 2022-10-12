All set for Group-I prelims: Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha

Wanaparthy: TSPSC Chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed measures being in the district for the smooth conduct of Group I preliminary examination on October 16.

Holding a a video conference from Hyderabad with the Collectors, SPs, Additional Collectors, Chief Superintendents, Liaison Officers and Assistant Liaison Officers of all districts, Reddy said the exam would have biometric system for the first time and candidates should reach the exam centres on time. After 10.15 am the gates will be closed at the examination centers and no one will be allowed inside the examination centers.

Candidates should bring ID proof along with their hall-tickets. No whitener / chalk power / blade / eraser should be used on the OMR answer sheet and no candidate should leave the examination hall until the examination is over. He directed the officials to close the photo copying centers in and around the examination centres, impose Section 144 in and around the examination centres and arrange additional buses for the candidates to reach the examination centres on time. He said that steps should be taken to ensure electricity, toilets and drinking water in the examination centres. He said that steps should be taken to conduct the examination smoothly and calmly.

District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha said said that 4,343 candidates are appearing in the district, for whom 16 examination centers have been set up. Chief Superintendents, Liaison Officers, Assistant Liaison Officers, Flying Squads, PH Scribes, PH Non-Scribes have been appointed, CC cameras have been put in place, she said. TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramchandran, Additional Collector D Venugopal, Additional SP Shakir Hussain, DSP Anand Reddy, and other officials were present.