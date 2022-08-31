All set for vibrant Ganesh Chavithi celebrations

Karimnagar: The Vinayaka Chavithi festival, which was not celebrated grandly for two years due to Covid, will begin with the vibrancy, which receives the first poojas from Bhaktakoti across the country on Wendesday.

Devotees and Ganesh Utsava Committees are enthusiastically making plans to organise Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations in the entire district. Huge idols set up during Navratri festivals are ready for sale in different forms. The youth and the residents of the colonies are engrossed in cheering for the Lord Ganesha idols in their own homes.

In the Karimnagar rural areas of Thigala Guttapalli Bommakal Kothapalli Jyotinagar Shiva Theater and Raykurthi area of the city, Rajasthani families have been making idols ranging from huge to ordinary idols for four months. As the festival approaches, the making of the idols has gained more momentum.

Youth and Bhakta Mandals will show enthusiasm to install more idols. Vigneshwara idols in more than 80 designs are hand-crafted by artisans. Small idol halls are also ready in the market to make a mark in organizations.

Pavilions are being set up in the streets to honour Ganesha idols. Devotees planning perform the celebrations grandly and mandapams are being beautifully decorated with canopies and shamianas. The nights are illuminated with colorful lights

For Navratri, the biggest mandapals are beautifully designed in various shapes at Tower Circle in Karimnagar, at Boyawada Ravichettu, Gandhi Road Ganj area etc. Huge Ganeshas are worshiped in these areas.

As the passion for Ganesha festival is increasing, not only the youth but also the children are excited to organise Ganesh Navratri celebrations in their villages. In the areas where Marwadi families live, especially in Sircilla district where there is a large number of Peddapalli workers, Jagtial textile workers are making arrangements to collect subscriptions on behalf of their respective communities.

P Shravan, an idol trader, told The Hans India that the idols are first molded and made of state Paris coconut fiber, but this time due to a steep rise in rates, they are bringing plaster of paris from Rajasthan to make the idols.