Allegations rife on conspiracy to benefit neighbouring States

Gadwal: Following the visit of Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao here, during which proposals were made to expand the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme reservoir’s capacity such that it can supply water to over 1,00,000 acres to Karnataka, Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee, on Thursday, led by its district Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar raised strong objections to the proposal.

Ranjith Kumar criticised the scheme, stating that Gattu Mandal, one of the most backward areas in the country, has been waiting for irrigation water for decades to prevent migration and uplift the region.

“Despite numerous promises from previous governments, the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme remains incomplete, deceiving the people,” he said, accusing the current leadership, including local leaders who also served in previous governments, of playing another new political drama by proposing to increase the reservoir’s capacity from 1.5 TMC to over 15 TMC.

“The goal,” he said, “Appears to be to provide irrigation to over 1,00,000 acres in Raichur, Karnataka.” He questioned whether this was for gaining favour with neighbouring State leaders or for personal commissions. He demanded an explanation for why the distributary canals are not fully constructed and why the promised irrigation is not being delivered.

He emphasized that if the leadership truly had honest intentions, they could provide Karnataka its share of water from the RDS project at a much lower cost, instead of building a massive reservoir at Gattu that would cost local land and resources to benefit another state.

He pointed out that the proposed 15 TMC reservoir would result in a greater loss of land and villages than the Jurala project.

Ranjith Kumar warned that if the government does not reconsider the proposal, the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee will oppose the plan and raise awareness among farmers in every village. He urged the government to complete the existing Gattu Reservoir and provide irrigation water to the people of Gattu and KT Doddi Mandals.