Alleti inspects paddy procurement centre

Nirmal: In an effort to support farmers, MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy inspected the paddy procurement centre in Pakpatla village of Soan mandal on Sunday.

As part of the visit, he urged officials to support the farmers. He insisted that the government should purchase the soaked paddy in full. Later, he inquired about the delay in the procurement process.

The MLA said that there is no point in tolerating if the farmers are cheated in the name of moisture. He said that action should be taken against the rice millers who are exploiting the farmers. Former MLA Nalla Indrakaran Reddy, leaders Ravula Ramnath, Sarikela Ganganna, mandal president Mara Gangareddy, leaders Ramesh Reddy, Jakka Rajeshwar, Narsareddy, Mutyam, Narsayyya, Gangareddy, Bheemudu, Poshetti and others participated in this programme.