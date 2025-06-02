Live
- Samsung Eyes Perplexity AI Partnership to Redefine Smartphone AI Strategy
- Mandya Tragedy: State DGP Issues Strict Guidelines to Curb Unsafe Vehicle Checks
- Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage
- Essential commodities distribution starts at fair price shops
- ‘Tuk Tuk’ makes big impact; takes OTT by storm with massive viewership
- 25 families from YCP join TDP
- FPIs invest Rs 19,860 cr in May
- India’s aviation sector storms into world’s top 3 markets, creates 7.7 million jobs
- Instagram for iPad in Progress, Meta Gears Up for Late 2024 Launch
- Miss Thailand Crowned 72nd Miss World, Makes History for Her Country
Alleti inspects paddy procurement centre
Nirmal: In an effort to support farmers, MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy inspected the paddy procurement centre in Pakpatla village of Soan mandal on...
Nirmal: In an effort to support farmers, MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy inspected the paddy procurement centre in Pakpatla village of Soan mandal on Sunday.
As part of the visit, he urged officials to support the farmers. He insisted that the government should purchase the soaked paddy in full. Later, he inquired about the delay in the procurement process.
The MLA said that there is no point in tolerating if the farmers are cheated in the name of moisture. He said that action should be taken against the rice millers who are exploiting the farmers. Former MLA Nalla Indrakaran Reddy, leaders Ravula Ramnath, Sarikela Ganganna, mandal president Mara Gangareddy, leaders Ramesh Reddy, Jakka Rajeshwar, Narsareddy, Mutyam, Narsayyya, Gangareddy, Bheemudu, Poshetti and others participated in this programme.