Allocate huge funds for weavers; KTR to Centre

Gattuppal (Nalgonda): State Municipal Administration, Urban Development, Industries and Handloom Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that the welfare programmes will be implemented in a planned manner to ensure that its fruits reach to every poor person.

On Friday, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the CC roads and drains to be built in Ghattuppal mandal in Munugodu constituency with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and conducted Bhoomi Puja to Ghattuppal and Therat Pally weaver cluster to be established with an estimate cost of Rs 8.9 1crore. He also handed over the aid to eligible weavers under weaver welfare schemes. Speaking on this occasion, he said that according to the word given to weavers during the election campaign in Munugodu by-poll assured promises will be fulfilled. He said 460 weavers in Gattuppal and 190 weavers in Therat Palli will benefit from these handloom clusters.

Ahead of the union budget 2023-24 to be presented in February, KTR urged the Central government to allocate sufficient funds for strengthening the handloom sector in the state He demanded PM Modi to prove his sanctity towards weavers and textile market by allocating huge funds as this would be the last full budget of the government.

He stated that assistance is being provided under netanna insurance and savings programs to benefit the weavers He said that he worked as the in-charge of Gattuppal mandal during the Munugodu by-election, and as promised in the past, Gattuppal has made the center of mandal, and he said that the mandal will be developed with all the amenities.

Two months ago, on November 6, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won as the legislator of Munu Godu constituency, and added that he visited the constituency twice.

He said that the former MLA did not take care about the development of the constituency for 4 years, and the present MLA working hard day and night for the development of the constituency

He said that people's hearts will be won through actions rather than through words. In this program, Minister for energy G. Jaga Deesh Reddy, State Rythu Bandhu President,Palla Rajeshwar Reddy , Z.P. Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaya Yadav, MLCs L. Ramana, M.C. Koti Reddy, MLAs Kusu Kuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Gadari Kishore, Ravindra Naik, District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, Additional Collectors Khushbu Gupta, Bhaskar Rao and locals participated.