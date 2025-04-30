Alumni of BIE-IBP go down the memory lane

Rangareddy: The alumni of Mechanical Engineering of Bharat Institute of Technology (BIE-IBP) Manganpally under Ibrahimpatnam found themselves back in the day on Monday for a few hours when they met with the batch fellows they detached almost 17 years ago.

The re-union comes when the Head of the Mechanical Department Hemasunder invited the lost old friends of the 2008 batch to assemble in the same academic temple where they learn how to deal with tools mechanically almost two decades ago. They sat in the class according to the old order for a few moments and delved into the memories of those days when they sat together to learn how to gauge the tools and enumerate mechanical equations in the lab record.

The former students joyfully interacted with each other and shared their attainments after the school of hard knocks and experiences they went through all these years. The old batch fellows even shared their experiences with the present trainee students of first, second, third and fourth year seeking a career in mechanical engineering. K.Shayamsunder, Kiran, Dayakar, Vijayender Reddy, Nagesh and others form a team for a vintage tour to their adulthood academic support center that helped them shape their career post training.