Always ready to serve the people of Mulugu

Hyderabad: Mulugu MLA Seethakka stated that no matter what position or where she is, she will serve the people of Mulugu constituency. While expressing his happiness on getting the post of Minister, she said that the people of Telangana have given him a bigger responsibility. She said that the people of Telangana have crowned democracy by driving out dictatorship. Seethakka revealed that the welfare state expected by all the people will be brought and the remote areas of the state will also be developed.

He explained that the welfare policies implemented by YSR in the common state from 2004 to 2011 will be implemented even now. She wanted the support of all sections in providing welfare regime and asked everyone to cooperate with them. She said that there are many problems in the agency areas. She said that along with the problems of road transport, the people in the agency areas are mired in poverty.

It was explained that there is a need to improve the facilities in those areas. She said that instead of developing some areas of the state and showing them greatness, her government is working for the comprehensive development of all areas. Seethakka expressed these views while talking to a media organization before taking oath as a minister.