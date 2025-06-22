Amar Veerula Stupa to be tourist destination

Khanapur: The government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to develop the Amar Veerula Stupa as a tourist destination and the work has almost reached the final stage. “The memorial garden will be opened soon,” said Khanapur constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel.

On Saturday, he paid homage to the Amar Veerula Stupa in the Indravelli mandal centre. Later, saplings were planted as part of a programme organised under the auspices of Horticulture.

The development work being done at the stupa was inspected. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “As per the promise made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government is making special efforts to beautify the Martyrs’ Stupa.” He said that the families of the martyrs have been provided with house plot documents. He said that he will talk to the CM to further develop the Stupa.