Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Amar Veerula Stupa to be tourist destination
The government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to develop the Amar Veerula Stupa as a tourist destination and the work has almost reached the final stage.
Khanapur: The government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to develop the Amar Veerula Stupa as a tourist destination and the work has almost reached the final stage. “The memorial garden will be opened soon,” said Khanapur constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel.
On Saturday, he paid homage to the Amar Veerula Stupa in the Indravelli mandal centre. Later, saplings were planted as part of a programme organised under the auspices of Horticulture.
The development work being done at the stupa was inspected. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “As per the promise made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government is making special efforts to beautify the Martyrs’ Stupa.” He said that the families of the martyrs have been provided with house plot documents. He said that he will talk to the CM to further develop the Stupa.