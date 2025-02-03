Amazing! Sircilla teacher wins ‘National Best Teacher Award’

Sircilla: Passion, dedication, and innovation have defined the 22-year teaching journey of Taduri Sampath Kumar, a government school teacher from ZPHS Dammannapet, who recently received the National Best Teacher Award 2024 from President Droupadi Murmu

Reflecting on his journey, Sampath Kumar said he is filled with a sense of pride and fulfillment and his passion for empowering rural government school students has driven him to dedicate his life to making a meaningful impact. His initiative, MISSION100, aims to shape at least 100 young innovators, contributing to a self-reliant India. So far, he has mentored 55 students into becoming grassroots innovators, with two projects receiving patent rights from the National Innovation Foundation (NIF). His innovative approach has attracted industry leaders—BOSCH has stepped forward to support the commercialization of a student’s invention, while T-Hub has selected three student projects for further development to enhance their market value.

“With the ‘AVISHKAR TALKS’ initiative, we bring scientists and innovators into the classroom, inspiring students to think creatively and explore new ideas. Another methodology, ‘Innovative Yathri’ takes students on frequent visits to T-Hub, exposing them to cutting-edge technology and innovation ecosystems,” Kumar said.

His students’ achievements are a testament to the success of these methods; 15 national awards, including the prestigious National Technology Week 2023 PM Modi Programme, seven international awards, including the Japan Sakura, FINE-2023 and 25 prestigious Inspire awards. Meanwhile, other notable achievements of Sampath include National Best Teacher award in 2024, 1st prize at the South India Science Fair (SISF) 2024 under the teacher category, Educational Rock star award in 2023 for preparing 100 Alternative Teaching learning material.

In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he has provided in-service training as a DRG and KRP, equipping fellow teachers with innovative methods and techniques; mobilised organisations like Sita Rama Seva Sadan to provide financial support to the school, securing approximately Rs 15,00,000.

His dedication has earned him National ITAP 2022 award, Rockstar 2023 award, District Best Teacher Awards in 2010 and 2017 among others. “I am committed to continuing my mission to shape innovators and contribute to a self-reliant India,” Sampath Kumar said.