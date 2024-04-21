Ambedkar Open Degree First Semester-1 examination fee to be paid

Nagarkurnool: Students of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University must pay the first year semester-1 examination fee before May 6, said Varkala Srinivasulu, Coordinator, Learning Support Center, Government Degree College, Nagar Kurnool. He said that the exams will be held from May 26 to June 1. For more details contact the college or contact number 7382929779, he said.