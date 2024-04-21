  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ambedkar Open Degree First Semester-1 examination fee to be paid

Ambedkar Open Degree First Semester-1 examination fee to be paid
x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: Students of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University must pay the first year semester-1 examination fee before May 6, said Varkala Srinivasulu,...

Nagarkurnool: Students of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University must pay the first year semester-1 examination fee before May 6, said Varkala Srinivasulu, Coordinator, Learning Support Center, Government Degree College, Nagar Kurnool. He said that the exams will be held from May 26 to June 1. For more details contact the college or contact number 7382929779, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X