Live
- Different Types of Paint for Interior Walls
- Modi’s Letter to Chowta Highlights candidate’s motivation
- All India Public Relations Day Celebrated by Hyderabad Chapter
- Summer cricket training should be taken advantage of - Rajasekhar, Joint Mahbubnagar District Cricket Secretary
- Parliamentary candidate Mallu Ravi visited Achampeta
- Accidental death of Waterman
- Ambedkar Open Degree First Semester-1 examination fee to be paid
- PMK worker arrested for damaging car of TN Minister's son
- Maha: Mushtaq Antulay to join NCP on Monday
- BJP moving ahead with resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Kishan Reddy
Just In
Ambedkar Open Degree First Semester-1 examination fee to be paid
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Students of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University must pay the first year semester-1 examination fee before May 6, said Varkala Srinivasulu,...
Nagarkurnool: Students of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University must pay the first year semester-1 examination fee before May 6, said Varkala Srinivasulu, Coordinator, Learning Support Center, Government Degree College, Nagar Kurnool. He said that the exams will be held from May 26 to June 1. For more details contact the college or contact number 7382929779, he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS