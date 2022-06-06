Amidst threats of civil war govt can't play a nero!

Blinds are not those who because of some eye defect or disease are unable to see, but the real ones are those who because of false perceptions refuse to read the writings on the wall.



Indeed, the current situation in some parts of the country, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Kerala is so pathetic and frightening that it has become a major challenge to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The outlaws masquerading as Azadi gang, Khalistani or Jihadi advocates have of late, come out in open and shown audacity to challenge the majority population comprising people of all faiths. The fanatics' strategy is simple: refuse to see the reason and stick to the illegal and illogical divisive agenda.

It is not a new phenomenon. Not that the previous governments at the Centre were not aware about the nefarious activities of the fanatics and anti-nationals. In fact, the bitter truth is that these elements were nurtured and sheltered by the Congress-led successive governments of the yesteryears. An idiotic formula was followed while registering a FIR in a case involving communal violence. The police were under obligation to maintain the balance by naming equal number of persons as accused from Hindu and Muslim communities irrespective of the fact who the real culprits were.

The so-called minority community, called the Muslim has always overshadowed other real minorities such as Parsi, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian. The pampering of Muslim community had crossed all limits of sanity. Be it free ration, medical treatment, liberal grant to Madrasa or Haj pilgrimage, the lion share of freebies always went to the Muslim community. Added to this, international Islamic organisations from well over four dozen countries too, regularly and liberally funded the objectionable activities of some Muslim bodies which included J&KLF, Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e- Taeba, SIMI, PFI etc. The halal racket under the guise of certification of food and other items as per Quranic diktats is yet another method of raising funds for fanatic and Jihadi activities.

Thus, the big dream of Gazwa-e-Hind by the anti-national Jihadi elements is the final target to be achieved. Towards this end, they will go to any extent. For such elements, the government, parliament or judiciary are of no consequence. Even the courts, laws and the Constitution of India do not matter for them.

A few years ago, such fanatic, anti-national and Jihadi elements were in a manageable proportion, but after 2014 there has been a quantum jump both in their number and activities. It is an open secret that such dangerous elements get support from the disgruntled groups from within and enemy countries from outside.

The recent spate of targetted killings of Hindus in Kashmir is enough testimony to the grim reality. And what is more serious is that this poisonous virus is spreading at an alarming speed to other parts of the country. If money alone can buy loyalty to the nation and instill the sense of patriotism, we could have solved the problem of terrorism and Jihad long ago because tons of money have been showered on ' the misguided youths' who have taken to guns.

True, when Rome is burning, the government of the day cannot afford to behave like the foolish Nero and play with the fiddle of misconceived notion of ' secularism'. The cherished dream of secularism will be fulfilled only when all people irrespective of their religious beliefs will respect other religions also and eschew ' Me Alone' attitude. And a government worth its salt should always stand vanguard to protect the life and property of its citizens at any cost.

Indeed, this is the Constitutional mandate too.

SC ON ARYA SAMAJ MARRIAGES



There is indeed, a bad need for the runaway love-birds who were hitherto successful in circumventing opposition by the parents or elders of their families to their affair by getting married in a jiffy in an Arya Samaj temple.

The division bench of the Supreme Court of India comprising Justice Ajay Kumar Rastogi and Justice B.V Nagarathna while dismissing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by an accused, Sunil Lora against the State of Rajasthan, on June 3 refused to consider the marriage certificate issued by the Arya Samaj as proof of his marriage with the victim girl.

Indeed, issuing marriage certificates by some unscrupulous elements among all communities, has become a menace. Many of them have made it a profitable business. Those in urgent need can easily get such instant marriage certificate for a song. The so-called pujaris, priests or qazis have been minting lakhs of rupees by issuing fake marriage certificates. What is more concerning is that the business of issuing marriage certificates has in most of the cases become a family business which is passed over to the next generations.

SERVE COWS FOR A MONTH: ALLHABAD HC



An accused under Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 was granted bail on June 2 on two conditions, namely that the accused soon after his release on bail serve cows in a Gaushala for a month and that he will deposit Rs one lakh in a Gaushala in Bareilly district.

The accused, Saleem alias Kaliya was arrested under section 3/8 of the Act. Justice Shekhar Yadav while granting the conditional bail also observed that those who think eating beef is their fundamental right, should also respect the rights of others who worship the cow.

GOLD SMUGGLING SANS THREAT TO ECO STABILITY, NOT TERRORISM



The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to nine persons who were caught with 83.6 kg. gold at New Delhi Railway station in 2020 and were booked under the provisions of UAPA Act.

The division bench presided over by Justice Mukta Gupta observed that according to the Act, coins were included to attract the provisions of the law while gold did not form a part of the same. Mere smuggling of gold which is not likely to pose a threat to the economic stability cannot be construed as an act of terrorism, the bench observed.

The judgement is likely to inspire a close re-look to the law relating to terrorism.

LUXURY LITIGATION, NOT PIL



Taking strong position against the growing tendency of filing the Public Interest Litigation ((PIL) which was more like a luxury litigation to exert personal claims, the Apex court on June 2 imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on a petitioner who despite being warned of the consequences argued his case for 22 minutes.

The bench comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice Aniruddha Bose in Nilesh Vs. Mahesh directed the petitioner to pay Rs1 lakh each to the Supreme Court Advocates-on- Record Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association.