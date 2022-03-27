Amit Shah eyes on 'Operation Telangana' to gain power in State

Hyderabad: The BJP, which has won the elections in 4 States recently, is now eyes to gain power in Telangana. According to sources, Union Minister Amit Shah and also the 'Chanakya' of the party is personally taking care of 'Operation Telangana'. It is to mention here that recently, Telangana BJP senior leaders have gone to Delhi and have met a few Union Ministers to report on the Situation in the State. The BJP is believed to be preparing a strategy to gain power in the State in the next elections. It is reported that as part of the strategy a few senior leaders of the party were given responsibilities in this regard.

As part of the strategy, the BJP is doing all it can to come into power in Telangana. It is believed that BJP is also collecting the TRS party's strong and weak points. The BJP is also believed to have asked to conduct a survey on people's opinions on government, what the public really wants, TRS failures, and opinions on BJP.

Based on the strategy and the surveys, the BJP is planning to field leaders in respective constituencies depending on their managing skills. Around 30 Leaders from other states are also roped in to monitor the surveys and take steps according to the strategy. It is also reported that each person was asked to take care f three constituencies. It is believed that the results of the surveys are directly sent to Amit Shah in Delhi to go ahead with 'Operation Telangana'

It is said that the State BJP leaders are constantly advised or suggested on the steps or action to be taken according to the situation in the State. The BJP is also trying to get the ground-level report from the 119 constituencies of the public under the KCR's regime. It is said that the party has deployed some survey organizations. Party leaders are confident that some of the surveys are in favour of the BJP. They are saying that people are not happy with the TRS government and the popularity of the BJP is also increasing in the State.

According to sources, the BJP leaders are confident that leaders from other parties are willing to join the Saffron party after the Ugadi festival. The high command is believed to have suggested the State leaders not to induct other party leaders at once but to welcome them when the situation demands. Keeping the seniority as a priority, the 'Chanakya' seems to have suggested fielding the ex-MLAs, former MPs from the party, and from other loyalties in constituencies that suit them the best. It is said that 2 committees consisting of senior party leaders, ex-MLAs, former MPS are deployed in 19 SCs and 12 STs constituencies. Amit Shah is likely to pay a 2-day visit to Telangana and it is reported that he is completely focused on 'Operation Telangana' during his visit.