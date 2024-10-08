Amit Shah pats TG for curbing Maoist activities

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah admired the Telangana Government for taking stringent security measures to curb the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state. At the meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states, the Union Minister was keen to know the Telangana Government’s continuous efforts to root out the extremist menace. Amit Shah praised the government for reducing the Naxal threat in the border districts of Chhattisgarh mainly erstwhile Khammam, Warangal and Adilabad districts which bore the brunt of the extremist activities in the previous years.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and DGP Dr Jitendar explained the government’s efforts to contain the Maoist activities, including weaning away youth from the influence of extremists’ ideology. The DGP also briefed the Union Home Minister about the strengthening of the surveillance in the Maoists’ affected districts and the measures taken to curb the movements of the Naxals from the neighbouring state.

Officials said that Amit Shah was impressed with the Telangana Government’s strategy to eliminate the Maoists’ activities, and the special training provided to the forces deployed in the forests to find out the movements of the extremists. The active role of the state government in educating Tribals about the importance of mainstream life was also discussed in the meeting.