Amit Shah to campaign in Hyderabad on behalf of Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its efforts to secure the Hyderabad parliamentary seat, with the party's leader Amit Shah set to hold a road show in support of candidate Madhavi Latha. The road show, which is set to take place today, is expected to attract a significant amount of interest from Lal Darwaja to Shalibanda Sudha theatre.

The BJP leadership has placed a strong emphasis on the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, with party leaders adopting a new strategy for the campaign. The party has set its sights on defeating the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has a strong presence in the old city. Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad MP seat, has been actively engaging with voters in the area.

Meanwhile, tight security measures have been put in place for Shah's visit to Patabasti, with preparations already underway in the areas where the road show will take place.

Following the road show, Amit Shah will hold a meeting with key party leaders at the BJP state office, where election strategies and campaigns will be discussed. The BJP is aiming to win double-digit seats in Telangana, and securing the Hyderabad MP seat is seen as crucial to their overall strategy.

With the political heat set to rise in the coming days, Amit Shah's election campaign in Old City is expected to further intensify the competition for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.