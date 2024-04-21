Amit Shah to campaign in Telangana on April 25

Hyderabad: With the first phase of polls over in the northern states, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah would now focus his attention on Telangana which would go to poll on May 13. Shah would soon visit the State according to the state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Prior to that BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal will visit Telangana on April 21 and 22. Reddy said the party was focusing on door to door programnes instead of large gathering or meetings. He said about 70 percent of the households have already been covered

across the State. The party will take up campaign activities in a structured way till May 13, he said.

Reddy said that people were scoffing at BRS MLAs switching parties and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had become helpless and was unable to keep his flock together. The party is neck deep in phone tapping and liquor scam and yet the irony is that KCR and his son KTR refuse to accept the reality. The pink party has lost its credibility and was now struggling to save deposits in the Lok Sabha elections, he added. Referring to the Congress, Reddy said it had failed to implement its poll promises and had backstabbed the people of Telangana. Before coming to power it had given six guarantees and 400 promises to usher in Indiramma, Sonia and Rahul Rajyam but failed to do so.

“The Election Code will be in force till June 4, but there is no guarantee that the promises given will be fulfilled even from June 5, he said. The state BJP chief took strong exception to allegation of Revanth Reddy that the BJP took ‘Supari’ in 5 seats to give bail to Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. He said corruption was in the DNA of the Congress party and both the BRS and Congress were two sides of the same coin.