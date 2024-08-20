Live
- Mpox outbreak in Africa neglected
- Border calls for 'tired' Gabba to make way for new stadium following Test hosting snub
- ‘Double iSmart’ Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Film Hits Rs 11.75 Crores in 4 Days
- India raising its heft on geopolitical stage
- World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
- Advani clinches grand double
- Sivaji and Laya Reunite After 19 Years for a New Crime Comedy Thriller
- 2-day orientation session for engg. students held
- 'Do not link Durga Puja with RG Kar tragedy', appeals Bengal association
- Lankan minister meets KTR; praises devpt in BRS rule
Just In
AMRP flood canal farmers stage dharna
Madugulapally (Nalgonda): Farmers from the low-level flood canal of AMRP (Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project) in the Madugulapally mandal of Nalgonda...
Madugulapally (Nalgonda): Farmers from the low-level flood canal of AMRP (Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project) in the Madugulapally mandal of Nalgonda district staged a protest demanding water for their crops. The protest took place on the Narketpalli-Addanki highway, leading to a significant traffic jam. Tensions escalated between the farmers and the police, resulting in verbal altercations and some pushing and shoving.
The farmers expressed their frustration, stating that due to the overgrowth of wild plants and palm trees in the canal, water was not reaching the lower areas. They criticised the government and officials for neglecting their issues, leading to their paddy fields, irrigated athrough borewells, drying up. Despite a large influx of floodwater into Nagarjuna Sagar recently, the release of water into AMRP canals and distributaries was delayed. Former MLA of Nalgonda, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, submitted a petition to the Collector, urging the release of water and warning that they would protest alongside the farmers if the issue wasn’t addressed. The government quickly responded by initiating the water release. However, due to poor canal maintenance, the water did not flow properly, prompting farmers in the lower areas to protest.
Upon learning about the farmers’ agitation, Collector C. Narayana Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured them that the issue would be resolved swiftly.