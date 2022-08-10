An air of 'Raksha Bandhan' festivity pervades Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With 'Raksha Bandhan' just around the corner, 'Rakhi' stores in the city have decked up with handmade and machine-made Rakhis. They consist of innovative designs that include, 'Photo Rakhi', 'Nameplate Rakhi', 'Stones Rakhi', and many more.

Women were seen on Tuesday selecting various Rakhis in stores. Compare to the last two years, Rakhi sellers have been receiving good response.

'Raksha Bandhan' is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of 'Shraavanam'. Online platforms are also proportional to the sale of Rakhis in stores. Many online stores have been opened for selling the sacred thread.

B Shiva Kumar, who has been running a Rakhi manufacturing unit in Dhoolpet, said, "After almost two years our sales have picked up, as in Hyderabad there are only few manufacturing units, in Puranapul and Dhoolpet. I have been running a Rakhi manufacturing unit in Dhoolpet for over 50 years. This year a month before we have received huge orders. Our Rakhis are sold in other parts of the region, like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool. I make around a dozen Rakhis a day. The cost of each Rakhi varies from Rs 7 to Rs 150."

S Vijay Kumar, owner of Vijay Rakhi at Purana pool said, "What we missed in the last two years due to Covid has come back this year. For the past two weeks people are rushing to our stores for buying Rakhis. For the past 25 years, I have been putting up stalls in this area. Every year I try to bring a unique collection of Rakhis, as last year I could not display good designs. This year we have enough stock with innovative designs."

There are around 200 shops that sell Rakhis every year in Begum Bazar. Last year due to the pandemic, the sale was down. This year we are witnessing good response. As there is a huge demand on the online platforms, we have also started selling Rakhis on online," said Shiva, the owner of Shiv Shanker Rakhi, Begum Bazar.

Blissful note

"As Raksha Bandhan is an occasion for siblings to connect with one another, this year we can celebrate the festival without fear, as last year I couriered Rakhi to my brother," said Anuskha Sakar of Secunderabad.

"I am very much excited for this year Rakhi, as last two years I celebrated virtually, as my bother stays in Vijayawada. I can visit his place and celebrate the festival and will be spending quality time with my siblings," said Shradha of Sainikpuri. Confusion has arisen among people when to celebrate Rakhi