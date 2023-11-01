An Outlook of Nadi Gadda Politics

During the general elections of TS Assembly, CM KCR has created a sensation by announcing the names of the party tickets for sitting MLAs, before everyone else. However, despite announcing the sitting MLA Dr VM Abraham as the candidate of Alampur Constituency.Due to strong opposition from MLC Challa Venktramireddy, who is against him in many mandal presidents, public representatives, party activists held public meetings protesting Abraham's candidature even though they are in the same party.

They went to Hyderabad to express their protest with KTR against Abraham in hundreds of vehicles. Till now the party is in a suspence towards the B Form of Alampur MLA candidature.

Abraham on his side made Chaitanya Ratham for election campaign,and performed prayer in Shali pahilwan dargah, local church,and performed Pooja at Jogulamba temples.

On the other hand, Vijayudu who was supported by MLC Challa Venktramireddy had been started election campaign by performing Pooja at Beechupalli and Jogulamba temples.

On the other side Ex MLA, and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar is rushing forward by getting seat in the first list' while the BJP party is searching for a right candidate.

As for Gadwal Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy's candidature, as BRS candidate was confirmed in the first list' while the family is campaigning for the victory, his son is helping him by campaigning door to door.

Similarly the ZP Chairperson Sarita Tirupathaiah from the Congress party holding BC card and campaigning for Bahujan Raj as a representative of poor and weaker sections. At the same time the BJP National Vice President DK Aruna is busy with the promotion of her daughter Snigdha Reddy as the MLA candidate of BJP Gadwali constituency.