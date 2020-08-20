Andhra government creates record by conducting 30 lakh coronavirus tests in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government has conducted the highest number of tests as part of the coronavirus prevention. It is competing with four states in the country in conducting over 30 lakh tests. The AP, which did not have a single lab at the time the first case was registered, has now arranged for the tests to be conducted across all districts, divisions and PHCs across the state.

Andhra Pradesh, which topped the country in corona tests, has surpassed another milestone in terms of public health. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, a record 30 lakh tests were conducted in AP. There was not a single lab in the state when the corona case first came to light. Overcoming such a situation, it was able to perform 30,19,296 tests through 14 virology laboratories and 85 trunat machines in five months. Even states like Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat, which have better medical facilities, could not compete with the AP in the corona tests.

There are only four states that have done 30 million corona tests nationwide. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh alone have done 30 lakh Tests. Of these, the lowest mortality rate in AP was only 0.92 percent. Andhra Pradesh, a small state in terms of population, continues to top the country with 56,541 tests per ten lakh population. It is noteworthy that 10 lakh tests were done in July and 10 lakh tests were conducted in 18 days in August. There are currently 14 virology labs, 85 trunat labs and rapid antigen tests. 57,685 tests were done in the last 24 hours and 9,742 people were diagnosed as positive. More than 8,000 people were discharged in a single day on Wednesday and 86 people were killed by covid.

In the last 24 hours, East Godavari district recorded the highest number of 1,399 cases and Krishna district the lowest number of 281 cases. As many as 2,26,372 have recovered and 86,725 are being treated in hospitals. So far 2,906 people have died due to covid‌ in the state.