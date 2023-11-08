  • Menu
Anjaiah Yadav files nomination

Anjaiah Yadav files nomination
Rangareddy: The BRS party’s candidate for Shadnagar constituency, Anjaiah Yadav officially filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he addressed the media saying, “The Shadnagar constituency witnessed remarkable growth and development under the dedicated leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao and K Taraka Rama Rao in the BRS government.”

He pointed out that Telangana had experienced unprecedented development since its formation. Yadav encouraged voters to assess the State’s progress prior to its formation and compare it to the situation in the present.

