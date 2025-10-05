Anjan Yadav furious over denial of ticket

Hyderabad: WhileCongress high command is likely to announce the party candidate for the byelection to Jubilee Hill Assembly constituency in a two or three days, differences came light in the party as senior party leader, former MP and ticket aspirant Anjan Kumar Yadav criticized city incharge minister Ponnam Prabhakar on the selection of the candidate for Jubilee Hills by- election.

It is learnt that a three member ministers committee led by Prabhakar shortlisted three names and recommended the high command to finalise the candidate. Anjan Kumar Yadava appealed to the party leadership to consider his name as a prospective candidate to fight the elections. The ministers committee did not consider yadav’s request and shortlisted the names of Naveen Yadav, B Ramomhan and another leader’s name.

Anjan Kumar lambasted the minister for neglecting him on the grounds that his son was already given Rajya Sabha MP post and second person in the same family would not be given the ticket. He questioned many senior leaders and ministers, gave party tickets to their close family members and won the Assembly elections.

He said that he is the senior most leader in the city and deserved the party ticket to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, Congress State incharge Meenkashi Natarajan held a zoom meeting with party leaders and gave specific instructions to intensify campaign in the by election bound assembly segment in view of the notification for election will be issued any time by the Election Commission.

She also reviewed the party’s readiness to contest local body elections and win majority seats.

Meenakshi also instructed the leaders to make successful the party programmes on “vote chori” across the State. The leaders also apprised her of the progress in the signature campaign on vote chori in the villages.