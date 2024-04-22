Another case registered Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Another case has been registered against Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh. A case was registered against Raja Singh by the Sultan Bazar police for allegedly violating the election code during the Sri Rama Navami celebrations. A case has been registered under IPC 188, 290 red with 34 sections. Police registered a case on April 18, but the matter came out late.

The police have registered a case against him on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami on April 17 for holding a rally without permission. Meanwhile, the police did not give permission to Raja Singh's rally in view of law and order in the city in the wake of the general elections. Although the police did not give permission, Raja Singh along with BJP workers and his followers organized a huge rally.

As a result, the Afzal Ganj police took this matter seriously and registered a suo moto case against him. Already, due to many controversial incidents, cases have been registered against Raja Singh and he has also gone to jail.