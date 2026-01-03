AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Inaugurates New Facilities at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple

In a significant development for the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial district, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan conducted a special prayer ceremony during his visit. He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new 96-room guesthouse and a hall designated for concluding religious vows, financed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at a cost of Rs. 35.19 crore, aimed at enhancing the experience for devotees.

During his address to the gathered crowd, Kalyan expressed his gratitude, stating, "For development works to begin, there must be God's grace. Kondagattu gave me a new lease on life. I am still amazed at how I survived the electrical accident that happened here in the past. Kondagattu Anjanna saved me." He acknowledged previous requests for the construction of the hall and guesthouse, attributing the success of the project to the collaborative efforts of TTD members and Telangana leaders.

The event was attended by notable figures including TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu and Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar, among others.