AP, TS water disputes: Heavy police deployed at Nagarjuna Sagar dam

Nagarjuna Sagar(Nalgonda): Krishna water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is snowballing into a controversy day-by-day. The controversy, which started with the expansion of RDS project, now spread to Nagarjuna Sagar (NS).

As a precautionary measure, police personnel were deployed heavily on Nagarjuna Sagar dam to prevent any untoward incidents, like those took place on February 14, 2017, over sharing of irrigation water.

Meanwhile, police force was also deputed at power generation plant of Pulichintala Project in Huzurnagar constituency.

District SP Ranganath reviewed security arrangements on Wednesday. 100 police personnel were deployed in addition to the SPF personnel already on duty. Police patrol was in force at the main gates of the reservoir and at the main gate of the power plant.

The officials informed that security was tightened on Sagar new bridge of AP-TS border and put a tab on every vehicle entering TS from AP.

Heavy police security was set up on Nagarjuna Sagar dam following a complaint by Andhra Pradesh government to Krishna River Board over the use of Krishna waters.

On the other hand, the Telangana government has issued orders that Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar power plants must generate cent per cent electricity. State Power ministry has ordered the Genco to generate hydropower at full capacity to meet the needs of farmers of the State, as per a decision taken at a recent cabinet meeting.

As per GENCO SE Suryanarayana, TS - Sagar hydel power plant started power generation from Tuesday evening and produced 640 MW power by Wednesday evening through 8 turbines of 80 MW capacity each per day.

The Telangana government is gearing up to respond to AP complaints and Krishna Board directives to explain the need for power generation.