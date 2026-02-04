App-based transport workers to go off roads on saturday

App-based transport workers across India, associated with major platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, and other aggregator companies, have announced a nationwide breakdown on 7 February. The strike serves as a protest against continued government inaction and rampant fare exploitation by digital aggregator platforms. According to the workers’ union, despite the notification of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, companies continue to arbitrarily determine fares in open violation of the spirit of these regulations.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, stated that this unchecked practice has pushed drivers into severe income insecurity and mounting debt. He noted that commuters are also adversely affected by unpredictable pricing and surge manipulation due to a lack of effective regulatory oversight. Unions have repeatedly highlighted that the failure of Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares has allowed platforms to unilaterally slash driver earnings while increasing their own commissions.

The workers’ demands include the immediate notification of minimum base fares for all services including autos, cabs, and bike taxis finalised in consultation with recognised unions. Furthermore, they seek a strict prohibition on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial rides unless they are legally converted in accordance with Motor Vehicle laws.

The union has urged immediate dialogue with elected representatives to ensure fair and sustainable regulation. Salauddin warned that continued delays will only deepen the economic crisis faced by millions of workers and their families. Prominent union members including Nagesh Kumar, Abdul Rawoof, Ali Baqri, and R K Reddy were present at the announcement, underscoring a united front against what they describe as unsustainable working conditions that make dignified livelihoods impossible. This nationwide action highlights the growing friction between traditional labor rights and the rapidly evolving digital economy across urban India.