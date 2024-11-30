Applications open for foreign edn scheme

Mancherial: District Minority Welfare Officer Neerati Rajeshwari said in a statement that eligible minority students (Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis) who want to pursuehigher education abroad under the auspices of the Telangana State Minority Welfare Department should apply for the Chief Minister’s Foreign Education Scheme.

Online applications are being accepted for the grant of scholarships/financial assistance to study Post Graduate/Doctoral Courses in Foreign Institutions for the Fall Season admissions, fulfilling all the eligibility criteria and pursuing Post Graduation/Doctoral Courses in Foreign Institutions.