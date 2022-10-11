Appoint Group-I officers as Addl Collectors, KTR urged

Karimnagar: Telangana Group-I Officers Association leaders have appealed to IT Minister KT Rama Rao to appoint Group-I Officers as Additional Collectors (local bodies).

The association state president Mamindla Chandrashekhar Goud, general secretary Hanmant Naik called on Minister KTR in Hyderabad on Monday and thanked him for taking steps to give promotions to officers in all departments.

They also wanted officers of local bodies such as Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments to be appointed as Additional Collectors(local bodies) along with steps to fill up the 5 IAS posts which were vacant in non-revenue quota.

Chandrasekhar Goud urged the minister to set up Telangana Administrative Service (TAS) with experienced officers of all departments and minister responded positively to that. Group-I officers Aravinda Reddy, Harikishan, Anjan Rao, Sashidhara Chari, Nagaraju, Ramesh, Padmaja Rani, Prashanthi, Rajinikanth Reddy, Amar Naik and others participated in this meeting.