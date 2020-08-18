Armoor: Sardar Papanna's birth anniversary celebrated

Armoor: Gouds Sangam president Dilip Gowda gave a call to the youth of the State to take Sardar Papanna as the ideal for his social consciousness and responsibility and to contribute to preserve the people's rights and their economic development.



Taddy toppers paid tributes to Sardar Papanna statue at Makloor on Tuesday on his 370th birth anniversary. Later, Gouds Sangam president Dilip Goud lauded Sardar Papanna for his services beyond caste prejudice and that he is a true Bahujan leader. Several service-oriented programmes will be organised in the coming days, he stated.

Masks and sanitisers were distributed to those, who attended the programme.

Maklur sarpanch Ashok Rao, upa-sarpanch Sailu, Goud sangam leaders Thirumala Narsa Goud, Prahalnath Goud, Krishna Goud, Madhu Goud, Vijay Goud, Kalleda deputy sarpanch Manish Goud, Suresh Goud, Naveen Goud, community leaders and lyricists attended the programme.