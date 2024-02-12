Arrangements for Medaram Jatara complete

Mulugu: All arrangements for the Medaram Jatara from February 21 to 24 have been completed, said Panchayat Raj and Women Welfare Minister Seethakka after visiting deities Sammakka and Saralamma in Tadvai mandal, along with district officials here on Sunday.

She advised officials to ensure that the devotees don’t face any hardship. “Free bus travel would be provided to women visiting the Jatara. Adequate police would be deployed to make sure that there are no traffic problems,” she said.

Seethakka announced that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was likely to visit the Jatara on February 23, besides the Governor. “In view of this the number of queues has been increased.

The completed arrangements include ghats on the Jampanna Wagu, drinking water supply, roads and bus stand improvement,” she said. Among those who accompanied the minister were district collector Ila Tripathy, ITDA project officer Ankith, additional collectors P Shrija and D Venugopal., people representatives.