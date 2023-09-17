Asad targets top leaders wearing ‘white shirts’ visiting city during elections

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP, on Sunday targeted the top leaders of the Congress and BJP, who are in the city. He hit back at the national parties’ leaders that they visit the City only during elections wearing ‘white shirts’ and hold rallies and public meetings.

Addressing a public meeting here, Asad said all top leaders are gearing up for the State elections. ‘These parties who wake up only during elections resort to vocal criticism without clear policies and objectives.’

Mimicking the visiting top brass, he quipped, “they wake up at election time and ask ‘white shirts’ to get ready for polls. Majlis activists are working for last five years wearing white, red, blue, green, pink all colour shirts 24X7.”

The MP said “unlike, other parties, Majlis, never gears up before elections; they work after results and for people. Majlis public representatives work day and night for people in the city. In Darussalam, the party headquarters, MLAs are present six days in a week to resolve the public grievances,” he claimed.

Later, Asad supported the friendly alliance with the ruling party BRS. He asked the gathering whether they get facilities like electricity, water and no communal violence for the last few years.

He appealed to the citizens of Hyderabad and Telangana to maintain peace and harmony during upcoming two important religious gatherings---Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi falling on the same day.