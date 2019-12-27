Asaduddin Owaisi to lead anti-CAA protests in Nizamabad today

The United Muslim Action Committee, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, will protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and NRC at Nizamabad at 6 pm on Friday.

The Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind has written a letter to the police commissioner requesting him to reject the permission for Owaisi's meeting. He stated that if permission is granted for the AIMIM gathering, he will also demonstrate in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR.

Earlier this week, the AIMIM chief met with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to discuss about the implications of CAA on the state. After meeting Rao, the Lok Sabha MP Owaisi said the NPR is the first step towards the NRC. "They are preparing NPR as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. Then, isn't it connected to the NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country. He (Amit Shah) took my name in Parliament and said -- Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented across the country. Amit Shah Sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents ... The final list will be NRC," Owaisi had told ANI.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also will be participating in an anti-CAA protest. He tweeted "On 28 December, I will be in Thiruvananthapuram. To mark the Foundation Day of the Congress and to participate in the anti-CAA rally organised by the KPCC. Mr Mullapally Ramachandran, Mr Ramesh Chennithala, Mr Oommen Chandy and thousands of workers will participate in the rally."