Asha activists submits a pittetion to DM HO to recognise their service

Gadwal: On Monday, Asha activists submitted a petition to DM HO Sasikala and Deputy DM HO Siddappa at the district center, requesting special recognition for Asha workers in the newly announced Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The activists emphasized their long-term service in the health department, spanning ten to fifteen years, and their significant contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They emphasized that they risked their lives during the pandemic, working according to medical authorities' orders without considering their families' safety. Additionally, they pointed out that they continue to conduct various surveys and provide online services. The DMHO responded positively and assured them that their concerns would be forwarded to higher authorities. Asha activists R. Sulochana, Shivamma, Jyoti, Lakshmi, Lakshmi Devi, and others were present at the event.







