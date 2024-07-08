Live
- MP Congress to adopt cadre-based system like BJP
- Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy production: Energy Minister
- Indian scientists trace plasma composition’s effect on astrophysical jets from celestial bodies
- Jr Women's & Men's North Zone Hockey: U.P win women's crown, Chandigarh claim men's title
- India poised to sign UN High Seas Treaty after Cabinet approval
- Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Smith to make debut at Lord’s in James Anderson’s final Test
- Scientists develop platform to help define functions for 'orphan' metabolic proteins
- PM Modi should visit Manipur & listen to people: LoP Rahul Gandhi
- Rakesh Ramanlal Shah appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Gujarat, receives Commission of Appointment
- There will never be another like James Anderson, says Moeen Ali ahead of veteran pacer’s retirement
Just In
Asha activists submits a pittetion to DM HO to recognise their service
On Monday, Asha activists submitted a petition to DM HO Sasikala and Deputy DM HO Siddappa at the district center, requesting special recognition
Gadwal: On Monday, Asha activists submitted a petition to DM HO Sasikala and Deputy DM HO Siddappa at the district center, requesting special recognition for Asha workers in the newly announced Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The activists emphasized their long-term service in the health department, spanning ten to fifteen years, and their significant contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They urged that Asha workers who have completed ANM training be given priority and special consideration for the ANM positions in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The activists highlighted their years of dedicated service in the health department, ranging from ten to fifteen years, and their crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. They asked for special recognition and weightage for Asha workers who have completed ANM training in the new ANM positions.
They emphasized that they risked their lives during the pandemic, working according to medical authorities' orders without considering their families' safety. Additionally, they pointed out that they continue to conduct various surveys and provide online services. The DMHO responded positively and assured them that their concerns would be forwarded to higher authorities. Asha activists R. Sulochana, Shivamma, Jyoti, Lakshmi, Lakshmi Devi, and others were present at the event.