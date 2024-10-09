ASHRA Gadwal District Committee Appointments Announced: Ramu Bharath Takes Charge as District President

Gadwal: Appointment of ASHRA Gadwal District Committee, The appointment letters were handed over by ASHRA Founder and Supreme Court Advocate Havij Sultan Ali.

ASHRA aims to raise awareness about consumer rights and to file consumer cases whenever their rights are violated, ensuring justice is served. The organization, which started with its headquarters in Hyderabad, currently operates in 10 states, providing services with 1,000 members. As part of this initiative, the district committee members were appointed in Gadwal.

In Gadwal, Ramu Bharath has been appointed as the District President, K. Jagadeesh as the Vice President, Ravi as the Secretary, Mahesh as the Joint Secretary, and Eshwar as an Executive Member. The appointment letters were handed over by Advocate K. Shivakumar, a member of ASHRA's National Legal Committee, and the State President, N. Venkatesh Gupta, in the presence of Supreme Court Advocate Havij Sultan Ali.

Upon assuming the responsibility of Gadwal District President, Sri Ramu Bharath stated that they would conduct awareness sessions on consumer rights across the district and assured that ASHRA would stand by consumers in resolving any issues. State President Sri N. Venkatesh Gupta congratulated the newly appointed members, extending special appreciation for their dedication to serving the public.