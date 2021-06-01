Asifabad: Cops turn walls as black boards for tribal students

Asifabad: All schools were closed across the State due to corona pandemic and the government started online classes for the students. But the tribal students, who cannot afford smart phones or televisions, are at a great loss without normal functioning of the schools.

Observing their helpless situation, Thiryani mandal police came forward with innovative idea to teach the primary school students by turning the walls as black boards. They wrote Telugu and English alphabets, numbers, tables etc on the walls at the main centres in the villages and encouraging the children to read them.

The cops have filled the walls in Mangi, Kolamguda, Hostel Guda, Rompelli, Mesramguda, Pangidimadharam, Morriguda, Talandi and 30 villages in Thirayani mandal with alphabets etc, after taking the permission from tribal village heads.

Speaking on the occasion, Thiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said that everyone was confined to their houses due to corona induced lockdown. Children in cities and towns were able to attend online classes, but those living in tribal areas, without these facilities, might forget what they had learned in the past with the long gap.

Police took the initiative and started writing on the walls at village main centres for the students to read and memorise. It was a small attempt by the police to help the younger students to learn during the present situation, he added. Pataguda village Patel Acchit Rao thanked Thiryani police for their effort to help the tribal students to continue their studies.