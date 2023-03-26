Asifabad: PM Modi, Shah hatched conspiracy to remove Rahul from LS

Asifabad: Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the cancellation of Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Bhatti Vikarmarka led a massive rally of over 2,000 people in Asifabad on Saturday evening in protest against the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership. Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said that the BJP government used defamation as a tool to target Rahul Gandhi.

He said Rahul Gandhi was convicted by the Surat court in a false case which sentenced him for two years. Although the court immediately granted bail and stayed the sentence for 30 days, allowing Rahul Gandhi to file an appeal in the High Court, the Lok Sabha Secretariat acted in a haste to cancel his membership with immediate effect. He said that the decision was unconstitutional and based on political vendetta.

The Congress Legislative Party leader said while the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has discretionary power to expel or suspend a member from the legislature, this discretionary power should be in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. He said in the case of Rahul Gandhi, the provisions of the Constitution were not honoured and he was targeted for political reasons. He claimed that this action was political antagonism and that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha should have acted within the limits of the Constitution. Bhatti Vikramark said that Rahul Gandhi tried to unite the country during his Bharat Jodo Yatra by meeting people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He also highlighted the government's failures, wrong economic policies, and how the country's wealth was looted by people like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, who are involved in economic crimes. He said that the BJP was frightened by Rahul Gandhi's growing popularity and removed him from the Lok Sabha.

The CLP leader said that Rahul Gandhi has been fighting to protect democracy in the country. Therefore, today supporting Rahul Gandhi was equivalent to protecting democracy, wealth, resources, and the Constitution of this country. He stated that people across the country are supporting Rahul Gandhi in this fight. He reminded that in 1975, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was dismissed by the Allahabad High Court for six years. But later she contested and won subsequent elections with a huge majority.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the people of India are intelligent and have a history of punishing the governments that adopt authoritarian tendencies. He stated that all the people of the country are with Rahul Gandhi's struggle to save democracy. The BJP government is conspiring against Rahul Gandhi, who is promoting democracy, secularism, socialism and progressive socialism. He called upon all democrats, progressives, secularists and Constitution lovers to protect democracy.