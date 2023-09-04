Assault in LB Nagar leaves one dead, one critical

Rangareddy: In an incident on Sunday, a vicious assailant invaded a residence in LB Nagar, resulting in a harrowing ordeal for the occupants. The victims, identified as Sangavi and her younger brother Pridhvi Chintu, were brutally attacked with a knife during the intrusion.

Hailing from Kondurg mandal of Shadnagar constituency, Sangavi is a homeopathic doctor, and her brother Chintu is a B Tech student.

Chintu did not survive the attack and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Sangavi suffered severe injuries during the ordeal and is also being treated at Kamineni Hospital. The assailant has been apprehended by the police and identified as Shiva Kumar, from Ramantapur, who was in a relationship with Sangavi.

The police disclosed that Shiva Kumar arrived at her home at 2:45 pm on September 3, to engage in a conversation but it turned to a heated argument, leading to a burst of violence. The assailant lost control and lashed out at her with the knife, but Chintu was also stabbed during the altercation.

Sangavi managed to flee from the attacker and seek refuge downstairs. The neighbours then rushed to the scene armed with sticks and confined the assailant to a room. The investigation is underway.