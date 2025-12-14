ATC will open gates of job opportunities for youth: Minister

Hyderabad: Labour and Employment, Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy said that the establishment of Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) across the state is part of a comprehensive action plan to achieve the goal of providing employment to youths, the Minister stated.

Dr Vivek Venkatswamy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the ATC building on Saturday. He said the centre would play a crucial role in equipping local youth with skill-based training and open up ample employment opportunities in the coming years. The State government is spending Rs 4,000 crore for establishment of ATCs in collaboration with TTL.

With several industries being established across the State, youth trained at ATCs will have access to quality jobs, he added. Despite financial constraints, the government is making all-out efforts to meet the needs of the people, the Minister said, and appealed to the youth to be prepared to take up job opportunities wherever they are available and succeed in life.