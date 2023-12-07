Live
- Punjab to open 100 more Aam Aadmi clinics: Bhagwant Mann
- Breather for former Kerala FM Thomas Isaac as Kerala HC stays interim order
- Israel strikes Hamas stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp
- CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer from Raj's Kota in graft case
- Massive decline in farmers’ registration for food-grain procurement in Bengal after arrest of min: LoP
- Microsoft India announces hike of 6% on business software from Feb 1
- Kodali Nani visits Cyclone affected areas in Gudivada, assures of govt. support
- Goa TMC demands apology from Giriraj Singh over ‘Thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee
- NIA files charge sheet in Nizamabad PFI case, total accused now is 17
- FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between kidnappers and parents: Delhi HC
Atchannaidu extends greetings to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Says that Revanth faced many hardships in his political career, suffered setbacks and faced victories and defeats
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party president Achchennaidu congratulated Revanth Reddy who took oath as Telangana Chief Minister. Achchennaidu lauded Revanth for staying among the people, rising step by step and rising to the level of Chief Minister with the blessings of the people. He said that Revanth faced many hardships in his political career, suffered setbacks and faced victories and defeats.
He hoped that Telangana would develop further under the leadership of Revanth. He said that Revanth hopes to implement welfare schemes to improve the living standards of Telangana people.
