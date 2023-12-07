Atchannaidu extends greetings to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party president Achchennaidu congratulated Revanth Reddy who took oath as Telangana Chief Minister. Achchennaidu lauded Revanth for staying among the people, rising step by step and rising to the level of Chief Minister with the blessings of the people. He said that Revanth faced many hardships in his political career, suffered setbacks and faced victories and defeats.

He hoped that Telangana would develop further under the leadership of Revanth. He said that Revanth hopes to implement welfare schemes to improve the living standards of Telangana people.