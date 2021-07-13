Top
Auction of Kokapet lands: High Court reserves order

Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Highlights

Auction of Kokapet lands: The High Court single judge bench headed by Justice Abhishek Reddy on Monday reserved its orders in the writ petition filed by Shariar Mistri, seeking a stay on the public auction of lands in Kokapet village of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district to pool up revenue.

Hyderabad: The High Court single judge bench headed by Justice Abhishek Reddy on Monday reserved its orders in the writ petition filed by Shariar Mistri, seeking a stay on the public auction of lands in Kokapet village of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district to pool up revenue.

The counsel for the petitioner, Chava Srinivas, informed the Bench that there was a civil lawsuit pending in a lower court pertaining to the lands cited, which the State government was intending to sell by auction, with an intention to generate money for the State exchequer. The court reserved its orders for a later date.

