Avail right to vote: Collector Dharma Reddy

Medak: District Collector Dharma Reddy on Tuesday said that all arrangements had been made for municipal elections to be held on Wednesday. "There are 75 wards in all under Medak, Ramayampeta, Narsapur and Toopran municipalities.

A total of 180 polling staff, 180 APOs, 540 OPOs have been deployed," he said. The Collector called upon voters to avail of their right to vote. He inspected polling stations setup in degree and junior colleges under Medak Municipality. He directed officials concerned to ensure election material is distributed in a proper manner. He also asked them not to allow people without identification cards into polling stations.